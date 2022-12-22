Grizzlies vs. Suns – NBA Game Preview – December 23, 2022

Memphis Grizzlies (19-11, second in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (19-13, fourth in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Friday, 10 pm EST

BOTTOM LINE: Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns play the Memphis Grizzlies. Booker is currently ninth in the NBA averaging 28.0 points per game.

The Suns are 16-8 in conference matchups. Phoenix is ​​fifth in the Western Conference scoring 115.7 points while shooting 47.0% from the field.

The Grizzlies have gone 8-8 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis averages 115.4 points while outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Booker is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Suns, while averaging 28 points and 5.8 assists. Deandre Ayton is averaging 17.4 points and 9.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Phoenix.

And Morant is scoring 27.0 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Dillon Brooks is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 4-6, averaging 114.9 points, 44.1 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points per game.

Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 114.8 points, 50.1 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 7.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.2 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Cameron Johnson: out (knee), Jock Landale: day to day (concussion), Josh Okogie: day to day (hip), Devin Booker: day to day (groin), Cameron Payne: day to day (foot ).

Grizzlies: Desmond Bane: out (toe), Danny Green: out (knee).

——

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.