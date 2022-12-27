Grizzlies vs. Suns live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
Who’s Playing
Phoenix @ Memphis
Current Records: Phoenix 19-15; Memphis 20-12
What to Know
The Phoenix Suns haven’t won a game against the Memphis Grizzlies since Nov. 12 of last year, but they’ll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. Phoenix will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to FedExForum at 8 pm ET. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
The Suns fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 128-125. Shooting guard Landry Shamet put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 7-for-17 from beyond the arc and finished with 31 points and six assists.
Meanwhile, it looks like Memphis must have gotten on Santa’s Naughty list since the team didn’t end up with the win they were expected to receive on Sunday. They took a hard 123-109 fall against the Golden State Warriors. Small forward Dillon Brooks had a pretty forgettable game, picking up five fouls and turning the ball over five times en route to a 4-for-12, 13-point finish.
The Suns are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn’t have high expectations for them since the Squad is 1-3 ATS when expected to lose.
Phoenix is now 19-15 while Memphis sits at 20-12. Phoenix is 7-7 after losses this year, the Grizzlies 7-4.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 pm ET
- Where: FedExForum — Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: Bally Sports – Arizona
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $65.59
Odds
The Grizzlies are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feeling for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 7-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA Picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get Picks now.
Series History
Memphis has won 15 out of their last 25 games against Phoenix.
- Dec 23, 2022 – Memphis 125 vs. Phoenix 100
- Apr 01, 2022 – Memphis 122 vs. Phoenix 114
- Dec 27, 2021 – Memphis 114 vs. Phoenix 113
- Nov 12, 2021 – Phoenix 119 vs. Memphis 94
- Mar 15, 2021 – Phoenix 122 vs. Memphis 99
- Feb 20, 2021 – Phoenix 128 vs. Memphis 97
- Jan 18, 2021 – Memphis 108 vs. Phoenix 104
- Jan 26, 2020 – Memphis 114 vs. Phoenix 109
- Jan 05, 2020 – Memphis 121 vs. Phoenix 114
- Dec 11, 2019 – Memphis 115 vs. Phoenix 108
- Nov 02, 2019 – Phoenix 114 vs. Memphis 105
- Mar 30, 2019 – Memphis 120 vs. Phoenix 115
- Nov 04, 2018 – Phoenix 102 vs. Memphis 100
- Oct 27, 2018 – Memphis 117 vs. Phoenix 96
- Feb 28, 2018 – Phoenix 110 vs. Memphis 102
- Jan 29, 2018 – Memphis 120 vs. Phoenix 109
- Dec 26, 2017 – Phoenix 99 vs. Memphis 97
- Dec 21, 2017 – Phoenix 97 vs. Memphis 95
- Feb 28, 2017 – Memphis 130 vs. Phoenix 112
- Feb 08, 2017 – Memphis 110 vs. Phoenix 91
- Jan 30, 2017 – Memphis 115 vs. Phoenix 96
- Mar 21, 2016 – Memphis 103 vs. Phoenix 97
- Mar 06, 2016 – Phoenix 109 vs. Memphis 100
- Feb 27, 2016 – Phoenix 111 vs. Memphis 106
- Dec 06, 2015 – Memphis 95 vs. Phoenix 93