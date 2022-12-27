Grizzlies vs. Suns live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who’s Playing

Phoenix @ Memphis

Current Records: Phoenix 19-15; Memphis 20-12

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns haven’t won a game against the Memphis Grizzlies since Nov. 12 of last year, but they’ll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. Phoenix will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to FedExForum at 8 pm ET. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Suns fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 128-125. Shooting guard Landry Shamet put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 7-for-17 from beyond the arc and finished with 31 points and six assists.

Meanwhile, it looks like Memphis must have gotten on Santa’s Naughty list since the team didn’t end up with the win they were expected to receive on Sunday. They took a hard 123-109 fall against the Golden State Warriors. Small forward Dillon Brooks had a pretty forgettable game, picking up five fouls and turning the ball over five times en route to a 4-for-12, 13-point finish.

The Suns are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn’t have high expectations for them since the Squad is 1-3 ATS when expected to lose.

Phoenix is ​​now 19-15 while Memphis sits at 20-12. Phoenix is ​​7-7 after losses this year, the Grizzlies 7-4.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 pm ET

Tuesday at 8 pm ET Where: FedExForum — Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum — Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports – Arizona

Bally Sports – Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $65.59

Odds

The Grizzlies are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feeling for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA Picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get Picks now.

Series History

Memphis has won 15 out of their last 25 games against Phoenix.