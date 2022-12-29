Grizzlies vs. Raptors odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Dec. 29 predictions from proven computer models

Over the last two weeks, Toronto center Pascal Siakam has held the sixth-highest points per game average at 32.6 over his six total starts. He leads the Raptors (15-19) at home on Thursday against the Memphis Grizzlies (20-13), who have been in a funk in the five games since a 41-point win over Milwaukee on December 15. Thursday will be the first meeting between the teams this year after they each took a win from the other in two games last season.

Tip-off from Scotiabank Arena is set for 7:30 pm ET, where the Raptors are 10-7 this season. Memphis is favored by 3 points in the latest Raptors vs. Grizzlies odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 229.

Raptors vs. Grizzlies spread: Raptors +3

Raptors vs. Grizzlies over/under: 229 points

Raptors vs. Grizzlies money line: Toronto +130, Memphis -155

Featured Game | Toronto Raptors vs. Memphis Grizzlies

What you need to know about the Raptors

The Raptors lost to the Los Angeles Clippers at home by a decisive 124-113 margin on Tuesday. Siakam carried the day for Toronto in the losing effort, and he finished with 36 points, five assists and nine rebounds. Point guard Fred VanVleet only scored four points on a 2-for-6 night from the floor, and he is listed as questionable for Thursday after dealing with back spasms following Tuesday’s game.

Although Toronto is 2-1 over its last three games, its success has come primarily on the Offensive end of the floor. During that stretch, the Raptors shot a healthy 48.5% from the field and 36.2% from beyond the 3-point line. The concern heading into Thursday is that the Raps have only averaged 40 rebounds, 7.7 steals and 3.3 blocks in those games. In addition to VanVleet being questionable, Precious Achiuwa (ankle) is also a game-time decision.

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

Memphis’ lone win in its last five games came against Phoenix on December 23, but the Suns got revenge when they played on Tuesday, 125-108. Power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. had his worst shooting performance of the season and finished with only six points on a 2-for-12 shooting night. And Morant scored a game-high 34 points, but he made just 8-of-22 shots to get there.

The Raptors have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.9% this season, which is the second-highest mark in the league. By comparison, the Grizzlies have held their opponents to 44.9%, but they have also allowed them to hit 40% of their 3-point attempts over their last three games. The Grizz will have to pay special attention to Toronto’s OG Anunoby, who has drained 48% of his Threes over his last four starts.

