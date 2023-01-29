Grizzlies vs. Pacers: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who’s Playing

Indiana @ Memphis

Current Records: Indiana 24-27; Memphis 31-18

What to Know

This Sunday, the Indiana Pacers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.29 points per matchup. They will square off against the Memphis Grizzlies on the road at 6 pm ET Sunday at FedExForum. The Pacers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Memphis and are hoping to record their first win since April 11 of 2021.

Indiana came up short against the Milwaukee Bucks this past Friday, falling 141-131. Point guard TJ McConnell put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 19 points and nine assists along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies ended up a good deal behind the Minnesota Timberwolves when they played this past Friday, losing 111-100. Memphis’ loss came about despite a quality game from point guard Ja Morant, who posted a triple-double of 27 points, 11 assists, and ten boards. Morant now has four triple-doubles this season.

Indiana is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. Now might not be the best time to take Indiana against the spread since they’ve let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. Check back to see which Squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 pm ET

Sunday at 6 pm ET Where: FedExForum — Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum — Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports Midwest – Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest – Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.99

Odds

The Grizzlies are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Indiana have won eight out of their last 15 games against Memphis.