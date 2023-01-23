Grizzlies vs. Kings prediction, odds, line, start time, spread: 2023 NBA picks, Jan. 23 best bets by top model

De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings (26-19) are set to host Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies (31-15) on Monday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. The Kings are 15-10 at home and Memphis is 11-12 on the road. The Grizzlies are looking to snap a two-game losing streak after losing to the Phoenix Suns 112-110 on Sunday, while the Kings saw their six-game winning streak snapped on Saturday night in their 129-127 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Tip-off is at 10:30 pm ET. Memphis is favored by 1 point in the latest Kings vs. Grizzlies odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 245.5.

Kings vs. Grizzlies spread: Kings +1

Kings vs. Grizzlies over/under: 246 points

Kings vs. Grizzlies money line: Sacramento 100, Memphis -120

What you need to know about the Kings

It was close but no cigar for Sacramento as they fell 129-127 to the Philadelphia 76ers this past Saturday. A silver lining for Sacramento was the play of point guard De’Aaron Fox, who had 31 points and nine assists.

Allowing an average of 117.1 points per game, Sacramento hasn’t exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. That said, the Kings have won seven of their last 10 games and Fox has played at an All-Star level this season averaging 24.2 points, 6.0 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game. Power forward Domantas Sabonis has also been outstanding for the Kings with per game averages of 18.8 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 7.3 assists.

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

Speaking of close games: the Grizzlies fell 112-110 to the Phoenix Suns in their last outing. Memphis were close to capping off a huge comeback (they were down 62-37 at the end of the half), but they just didn’t have quite enough in the tank. Memphis’ defeat came about despite a quality game from point guard Ja Morant, who had 27 points and eight assists along with five rebounds.

Morant is arguably the most dynamic young playmaker in the NBA today. The 23-year-old point guard is averaging 27.2 points, 7.9 assists, and 5.5 rebounds per game. They cause matchup issues on most nights that make the Grizzlies incredibly difficult to defend. Shooting guard Desmond Bane is also having a great season with per game averages of 21.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists.

