Grizzlies vs Kings Betting Preview

Grizzlies vs. Kings Odds

Grizzlies Odds -2 Kings Odds +2 Over/Under 244.5 Time 10:30 p.m. ET TV NBA TV Odds wrong FanDuel. Get up-to-the-minute NBA odds here.

The Sacramento Kings arrival onto the scene this season has been incredibly fun for many reasons — both beam-related and otherwise. The Kings seem to be passing every test sent their way, and now sit in third place in the Western Conference, a rank that would have seemed impossible at the start of the season.

Monday provides a chance to pass yet another test, as Sacramento plays host to the team right above them in the standings — the fun, young breakout team of recent seasons past. The Kings hope for a future as bright as the Memphis Grizzlies have had since their own breakout.

The opening number has Memphis favored on the road, but given its struggles away from home, and the Matchup with the Kings strengths, it’s not hard to imagine the Kings coming away with the win.

Let’s dig into this Kings vs Grizzlies Matchup a little deeper, though.

The Grizzlies are 31-15 this season, the third-best record in the NBA and within shouting distance of being the top seed in the West. That being said, they’ve had their weaknesses, and one such spot is on the road.

At home, the Grizzlies are a remarkable 20-3, with a net rating of +11.0, second-best in the NBA. They are also 14-8-1 against the spread in those games.

The flip side of that coin, of course, is that after Sunday night’s loss to the Phoenix Suns, the Grizzlies fell below .500 (11-12) on the road. That includes an 8-14-1 record against the spread, the fourth-worst in the league.

The good news for you, dear bettor, is that you don’t have to bet Memphis every game. You can pick and choose your spots, and given Memphis’ home/road splits, there’s a good reason to fade the Grizzlies on Monday.

The Kings become an even tastier side to bet when looking at how these teams matchup.

If you have ever listened to BUCKETS, you know my colleague Matt Moore constantly doubts the playoff ceiling of this Grizzlies team, in large part due to their struggles in the half court. The Grizzlies thrive in transition, finishing in the top two in both fastbreak and transition points, both this season and last.

Memphis is going to struggle to pick up those points Monday, though, as the Kings rank in the top three in the league this season in limiting both fastbreak and transition points. The Kings have also excelled in terms of limiting the number of second-chance points their opponents get per game. This is another strength of the Grizzlies (they rank second in the league at 17.0 second-chance points per game) that the Kings will be able to mitigate.

The one possible weak spot for Sacramento, when looking at how it matches up with the Grizzlies, is the interior defense. The Kings allow the third-most points in the paint per game, and the Grizzlies eat in the paint, leading the league with 59.5 points per game. Of course, a lot of those points come in transition or via second-chance points, so the Kings still come out looking alright overall.

Grizzlies-Kings Pick

Memphis will be on the second night of a back-to-back and may be resting a few players. With that being the case, getting two points with the Kings at home looks like an excellent play.

Sacramento’s ability to limit the Grizzlies both on the Offensive glass, as well as in transition, along with Memphis’ home/road splits, leads me to back the Kings all the way to -1.5 (-110).