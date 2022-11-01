Grizzlies vs. Jazz odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Oct. 31 predictions from proven computer models

The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Utah Jazz at 9 pm ET Monday at Vivint Arena. Utah is 5-2 overall and 3-0 at home, while the Grizzlies are 4-2 overall and 2-2 on the road. Utah won a Matchup between these teams on Saturday 124-123. And Morant (non-COVID illness) is listed as questionable for Memphis.

Jazz vs. Grizzlies spread: Grizzlies -3.5

Jazz vs. Grizzlies over/under: 232 points

Jazz vs. Grizzlies money line: Utah +140, Memphis -165

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

Morant’s status is the big question mark for Memphis after the star point guard sat out Saturday’s game against the Jazz. Memphis, however, does have a very capable backup in Tyus Jones, who hit 10-of-15 shots on Saturday on his way to 23 points and 10 assists.

Memphis is also getting a lot of Offensive production from Desmond Bane, who is averaging 24.3 points per game this season, and Dillon Brooks, who is averaging 15 per contest. Center Steven Adams leads the team in rebounding (10.2 rpg) and blocks (1.5 bpg) thus far.

What you need to know about the Jazz

Expectations weren’t very high for Utah after the Jazz rebuilt their roster in the offseason. They’re off to a fast start, however, and they’ve regularly defied the odds, going 4-1 against the spread as underdogs so far. Six players are averaging 11 or more points per game and it is big man Lauri Markkanen leading the way with 21.4 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.

The Jazz and Grizzlies typically play tight games. Five of the last six matchups have come down to two or fewer possessions and two of those contests have been 1-point decisions. This could be a good spot for Utah to cover as they are getting a few points at home against a team that could be without its biggest star.

