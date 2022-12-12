Grizzlies vs. Hawks odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Dec. 12 predictions from proven computer models

The Atlanta Hawks (14-13) will try to build on their overtime win over Chicago when they face the Memphis Grizzlies (17-9) on Monday night. Atlanta snapped its three-game losing streak with its 123-122 against the Bulls on Sunday. Memphis is riding a five-game winning streak following a 114-103 win against Detroit on Friday.

Tipoff is set for 8 pm ET. Memphis is favored by 8 points in the latest Grizzlies vs. Hawks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 227.5.

Grizzlies vs. Hawks spread: Grizzlies -8

Grizzlies vs. Hawks over/under: 227.5 points

Grizzlies vs. Hawks money line: Memphis -345, Atlanta +270

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Memphis comes into this game with plenty of momentum after extending its winning streak to five games with a win over Detroit last Friday. Star guard Ja Morant played through right thigh soreness, scoring 15 points and dishing out 12 assists. He set a franchise record with his sixth career triple-double against Oklahoma City last Wednesday.

Atlanta’s star is not playing well, as Trae Young shot just 5 of 18 from the floor in his last game. He has scored 20 points or fewer in three of his last six contests, while Bogdan Bogdanovic is still playing on restricted minutes since coming off an offseason knee surgery. The Hawks are playing without starters John Collins and Dejounte Murray, who are both sidelined with sprained left ankles.

Why the Hawks can cover

Atlanta dominated Memphis last season, winning both games by an average of 23.5 points, and the Hawks have won their last two games in Memphis. They are coming off a wild win over Chicago on Sunday, as Jalen Johnson inbounded the ball to AJ Griffin for a mid-air turnaround jumper at the buzzer. Bogdanovic has been playing on restricted minutes, but that has not stopped him from scoring 59 points in his last two games.

Memphis could be without one of its starters on Monday as well, as Steven Adams limped to the locker room on Friday with an ankle injury and is questionable for this contest. Morant is listed as questionable on the injury report as well due to his thigh soreness, while Desmond Bane (toe) is out. Atlanta has not had any trouble playing in Memphis of late, covering the spread in five of its last seven visits.

