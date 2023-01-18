Grizzlies vs Cavaliers Pick – NBA Predictions & Odds 1/18/23

Cleveland Cavaliers (28-17) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (30-13)

January 18, 2023 8:00 pm EDT

The Line: Memphis Grizzlies -6; Over/Under: –

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Memphis Grizzlies meet Wednesday in NBA action at the FedExForum. Let’s preview this game and give out a pick and prediction.

The Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers are averaging 111.5 points on 48.2 percent shooting and allowing 106.9 points on 46.6 percent shooting. Donovan Mitchell is averaging 28.4 points and 4.8 assists, while Darius Garland is averaging 21.4 points and 2.8 rebounds. Evan Mobley is the third double-digit scorer and Jarrett Allen is grabbing 9.8 rebounds. The Cleveland Cavaliers are shooting 36 percent from beyond the arc and 78.1 percent from the free throw line. The Cleveland Cavaliers are allowing 36.6 percent shooting from deep and are grabbing 42.5 rebounds per game.

The Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies are averaging 117.6 points on 47.3 percent shooting and allowing 111.6 points on 44.9 percent shooting. And Morant is averaging 27.5 points and 7.9 assists, while Desmond Bane is averaging 21.7 points and 5 rebounds. Jaren Jackson Jr. is the third double-digit scorer and Dillon Brooks is grabbing 3.5 rebounds. The Memphis Grizzlies are shooting 35.1 percent from beyond the arc and 71.3 percent from the free throw line. The Memphis Grizzlies are allowing 34.9 percent shooting from deep and are grabbing 49.2 rebounds per game.

Trends

The Cavaliers are 3-12-2 ATS in their last 17 road games and 4-1 ATS in their last 5 Wednesday games. The Grizzlies are 35-15-1 ATS in their last 51 home games and 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games overall. The under is 5-1 in Cavaliers last 6 Wednesday games. The over is 7-0 in Grizzlies last 7 overall. The Cavaliers are 4-1 ATS in the last 5 meetings in Memphis and 21-9 ATS in the last 30 meetings.

Randy’s Free Pick

The Memphis Grizzlies should be favored at home, where they win by an average of 11.7 points. And while the Cleveland Cavaliers have been good this year and them in the big underdog role is appealing at first, they’re going to be without Mitchell for this contest. A near perfectly healthy Grizzlies team should roll. I’ll lay the chalk.