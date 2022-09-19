Grizzlies Star And Morant Takes Major Shot At Warriors

The Memphis Grizzlies had an excellent 2021-22 season. They went 56-26, finishing with the second-best record in the NBA behind only the Phoenix Suns. It was an 18-win increase from the previous season as Tyler Jenkins has gotten things turned around remarkably quickly on Beale Street.

A big reason for them turning things around so fast is the performance of point guard Ja Morant.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft has quickly ascended to stardom, making his first All-Star game last season while also earning a spot on the All-NBA second team and winning the Most Improved Player of the Year award.

The only real knock against Morant is that he struggled at times to stay on the court. Given his style of play and slight build, there is always a risk of injury. He missed 25 games last season after missing only five as a rookie and nine in his sophomore season.

Morant believes had he been able to remain healthy, that it would have been the Grizzlies, not the Golden State Warriors winning the Larry O’Brien Trophy. Golden State eliminated Memphis in the second round of the Playoffs before defeating the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics to complete their fourth title run in eight years.

“It was pretty much our year, but that injury caused me to be out,” he said. “And now you have to change lineups and you know guys playing without me. I feel like that’s the most frustrating part for me. You know, being out there and not being able to compete.”

While Memphis certainly missed out on a chance to continue building chemistry and cohesion, the team did not miss a beat without Morant in the lineup. In fact, they actually excelled without their All-Star point guard.

In the 25 games that Morant missed, the Grizzlies went an impressive 20-5. That speaks volumes to just how deep and talented this roster is beyond just Morant as they have some very good players in Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. as the core to build around.

It is hard to imagine, but this team is just scratching the surface of their potential. They should be contenders for years to come as they continue developing and honing their skills with a bonafide star in Morant leading the way.