Grizzlies Morant, Bane made NBA history with Shootout vs. Durant, Irving

Desmond Bane had never been in a game like Monday night. As it turns out, no one has in NBA history.

There were 20 players who played between the Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets, but 150 points were almost evenly scored between the four.

Bane (38 points) and Ja Morant (38) combined for 76 points, while Kyrie Irving (37) and Kevin Durant (37) scored 74. The Grizzlies duo outlasted the Nets in a 134-124 win at FedExForum. It was the first time in NBA history that a non-overtime game ended with four players having exceeded 35 points.

“It felt like a shootout,” Bane said.

Was it a statement game?

Bane and Morant don’t often come up in the discussion of the NBA’s best duos, certainly not as much Durant and Irving, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in Boston, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in Los Angeles, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday in Milwaukee , or James Harden and Joel Embiid in Philadelphia.

