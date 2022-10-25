Grizzlies Morant, Bane made NBA history with Shootout vs. Durant, Irving

Desmond Bane had never been in a game like Monday night. As it turns out, no one has in NBA history.

There were 20 players who played between the Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets, but 150 points were almost evenly scored between the four.

Bane (38 points) and Ja Morant (38) combined for 76 points, while Kyrie Irving (37) and Kevin Durant (37) scored 74. The Grizzlies duo outlasted the Nets in a 134-124 win at FedExForum. It was the first time in NBA history that a non-overtime game ended with four players having exceeded 35 points.

“It felt like a shootout,” Bane said.

Was it a statement game?

Bane and Morant don’t often come up in the discussion of the NBA’s best duos, certainly not as much Durant and Irving, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in Boston, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in Los Angeles, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday in Milwaukee , or James Harden and Joel Embiid in Philadelphia.

Morant just made his first All-Star game last season and Bane hasn’t yet, so it could still be too soon. But the young Grizzlies backcourt is making its way. Durant even called Morant “the face of the league going forward” after the game.

“I think that we’ve proven that,” Bane said of competing against top NBA tandems. “We’re going to continue to prove that. It’s not a one-night thing. It’s a season thing. It’s a career thing.”

Morant scored 15 points in the first quarter and 24 points in the first half. Bane had yet to join the party, but he exploded with a 19-point third quarter that resulted in a 17-point Grizzlies’ swing. They then added 13 in the fourth to put the game away.

Bane knocked down 8 of 11 3-pointers, snapping out of an 8-for-28 3-point shooting slump during the first three games of the season. Grizzlies Coach Taylor Jenkins knew he had to get Bane going, so he called the first play of the second half for his shooting guard. Jenkins was asked after the game if he was beginning to worry about Bane’s slow shooting start.

“Never a doubt,” Jenkins said.

CELEBRITY ROW:MoneybaggYo, Big30, Bread Gang show off stacks of money during Grizzlies’ win over Nets

MORANT TAKES OFF:Watch Grizzlies’ Ja Morant finish one-handed alley-oop dunk for latest highlight

WATCH:Watch Grizzlies’ Ja Morant finish one-handed alley-oop dunk for latest highlight

Morant’s 3-point barrage has been one of the team’s biggest early-season developments. They made 4 of 6 from beyond the arc Monday. He’s now shooting 12 of 20 (60%) through four games.

“I feel like this summer and fall not the reasons that I’m shooting how I’m shooting right now,” Morant said. “It’s daily since I’ve been playing basketball, constantly putting in the work to become more consistent with shooting the ball.”

The shooting and scoring dominated the night, but Morant and Bane each dished out seven assists, too. Both players have recorded six or more assists in three of the four games.

Jenkins mentioned Bane’s development as a playmaker has improved the offense. The Grizzlies sent Bane to Summer League after his rookie season to focus on that aspect of his game. He was put in uncomfortable situations and made a lot of mistakes.

Bane showed glimpses of his improved playmaking last season, and now it’s happening more consistently.

“(Bane) being able to go out and do both, score the ball from all three levels and also get teammates involved, is a big key to our success this year,” Morant said, “having another guy out there on the floor who could create for everybody.”

The Grizzlies needed that total package to Survive Defending Durant and Irving, a task Morant described as, “you just got to pray they miss.”

Durant started the game 14 of 17 before missing his final three shots. Memphis held him to two points in the fourth quarter. That’s when Irving scored 21.

But the NBA record books will forever show they couldn’t outscore the Grizzlies’ backcourt