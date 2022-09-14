Grizzlies’ Ja Morant sends message to NBA players who hate him

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant knows a number of players hate him because of his attitude, but as usual, he couldn’t care less about what they think.

At the end of the day, Morant knows he can beat those players in basketball, and that’s all that matters.

Speaking on The Pivot, Morant was asked if he people and NBA players respect his game now. He admitted that he feels like they do, but the Grizzlies guard also pointed out that some “dislike” him because of his behavior and antics on the court.

“Just because I’m me and I speak on whatever I want to and say what I’m feeling at the time that some people don’t like me. So that’s why I bust their ass,” Morant said.

To be fair, Ja Morant’s antics on the court are not for everyone. While some enjoy it and see it as entertainment, it’s not surprising that many see his dancing and other taunts as “cringey” and just plain disrespectful.

But at the end of the day, it’s Morant just being true to himself. He won’t be the electrifying player that we know him to be if he doesn’t show that swag and confidence. Besides, love him or hate him, he has proven to be one of the best players in the NBA today.

Don’t expect Morant to change any time soon. Instead, better be ready to face him head-on, especially if you’re a hater.