Grizzlies defeat Jazz 123-118; earn sixth consecutive win

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Utah Jazz 123-118 on Sunday at FedExForum, extending Memphis’ winning streak to six.

Desmond Bane led all players with 24 points and a career-high nine assists. Tyus Jones followed with 21 points and six assists starting in place of And Morant (right thigh soreness), while Jaren Jackson Jr. posted 19 points, nine rebounds and five blocks. Dillon Brooks finished with 15 points, and Xavier Tillman added nine points and a season-high nine rebounds in his first start of the season.

Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 21 points, and Kelly Olynyk followed with 19 points, with each player posting eight rebounds. Jordan Clarkson scored 17 points before being ejected in the third quarter, Malik Beasley scored 15 points off the bench and Jarred Vanderbilt finished with 12 points and eight rebounds.

Memphis outscored Utah in second chance points 24-18 and fast break points 25-18. Additionally, the Grizzlies tallied a current season-high with 16 steals and forced the Jazz into 21 turnovers, which they converted into 27 points

The Jazz mounted a 10-0 run to close out the first quarter, leading the Grizzlies 24-23. Memphis responded with 43 points in the second quarter, taking a 66-52 halftime lead.

Utah used a 20-8 run in the third quarter to rally back from a 16-point Grizzlies lead, their largest of the night, but Memphis continued to lead 98-90 going into the final frame. Clarkson posted 13 of his 17 points in the third quarter before his ejection.

Memphis improved to 16-3 at home, tying the best home winning percentage (.842) in the NBA this season.