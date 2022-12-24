Grizzlies at Suns: Free Live Stream NBA Online, Channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

With both teams vying for the top spot in the Western Conference, the second-place Memphis Grizzlies head to the Footprint Center to take on the fourth-place Phoenix Suns in Phoenix on Friday night. Although Memphis has lost two straight games, including a loss to the Denver Nuggets, the Grizzlies are still tied for first place in the West with a 19-11 record this season. However, Memphis is just 6-9 on the road while the Suns are 14-4 at home and 19-13 overall. These two Western Conference powerhouses will meet for the first time this season, playing two games in the next week.

