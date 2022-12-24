Grizzlies at Suns: Free Live Stream NBA Online, Channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

With both teams vying for the top spot in the Western Conference, the second-place Memphis Grizzlies head to the Footprint Center to take on the fourth-place Phoenix Suns in Phoenix on Friday night. Although Memphis has lost two straight games, including a loss to the Denver Nuggets, the Grizzlies are still tied for first place in the West with a 19-11 record this season. However, Memphis is just 6-9 on the road while the Suns are 14-4 at home and 19-13 overall. These two Western Conference powerhouses will meet for the first time this season, playing two games in the next week.

Live Stream Grizzlies at Suns Today:

Game Date: December 23, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 pm ET

TV: ESPN

Earlier this week, the Grizzlies fell to Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets by a final score of 105-91 with Jokic finishing the game with another triple-double. Memphis star Ja Morant led all scorers with 35 points and 10 assists. The Grizzlies have now lost two in a row after winning seven straight games.

As for the Suns, Phoenix was stunned at home by a Washington Wizards team without Kristaps Porzingis in a 113-110 loss on Tuesday night. Kyle Kuzma scored 29 points in the win for the Wizards, who snapped a 10-game losing streak. Landry Shamet led the Suns with a season-high 31 points while Deandre Ayton had 30 points and 13 rebounds.

The Grizzlies and Suns will look to bounce back from losses when they meet at the Footprint Center in Phoenix on Friday night.

