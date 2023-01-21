Grizzlies at Lakers: Free Live Stream NBA Online, Channel, Time – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

After a brief resurgence, the Los Angeles Lakers are back on tough times, as the Lakers have lost four of their last five games. They’ll try to rebound at home today, but they face a tough Memphis Grizzlies team that is only half a game back from the top spot in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies have been absolutely relentless in winning 11 straight games. That is tied for the franchise record. Memphis will be the Outright favorite despite being on the road tonight. Memphis is coming off its most recent win against the Cleveland Cavaliers by a score of 115-114. Desmond Bane led the way for the Grizzlies scoring 25 and Ja Morant scored 24 to keep this amazing run rolling.

Steven Adams was just as clutch, tipping in the winning basket with just 16 seconds left. Dillon Brooks got a blocked shot on a Cleveland three-point Desperation attempt. This team seems destined for greater things.

Los Angeles is trying to find the answers once again after their last game where they lost to the Sacramento Kings 116-111. The Lakers lost despite LeBron James scoring 32 points. LA has lost its last three games by a combined 10 points. Los Angeles can keep it close tonight. Will it be enough to break this Memphis winning streak?

