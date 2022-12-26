Grizzlies And Warriors Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

It’s Christmas, the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors will face off at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Grizzlies will be without Danny Green, Kenneth Lofton Jr. and Vince Williams Jr.

Kennedy Chandler has been upgraded to available.

As for the Warriors, they have ruled out Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Andre Iguodala and JaMychal Green.

Draymond Green has been upgraded to available.

NBA’s official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: “Lineup alert: Grizzlies will start Morant, Bane, Brooks, Jackson Jr., Adams on Sunday.”

Underdog NBA: “Lineup alert: Warriors will start Poole, DiVincenzo, Thompson, Draymond Green, Looney on Sunday.”

This will be the first time during the 2022-23 NBA season that the two teams have faced off.

The Warriors defeated the Grizzlies in the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs in six games.

Right now, the Grizzlies are tied with Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets for the first seed in the Western Conference.

They are 20-11 in 31 games, and have been playing well as of late going 8-2 in their last ten.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and 3-7 in their last ten games.

They are 15-18 in 33 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

The Grizzlies are 7-9 on the road, while the Warriors are an impressive 12-2 at home in San Francisco, California.