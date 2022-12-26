Grizzlies And Warriors Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

It’s Christmas, the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors will face off at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Grizzlies will be without Danny Green, Kenneth Lofton Jr. and Vince Williams Jr.

Kennedy Chandler has been upgraded to available.

As for the Warriors, they have ruled out Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Andre Iguodala and JaMychal Green.

