Grizzlies And Suns Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

It’s Friday night, the Phoenix Suns are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies in Arizona.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

Desmond Bane, Kennedy Chandler and Jake LaRavia have all been upgraded to available.

Meanwhile, Vince Williams Jr., Kenneth Lofton Jr. and Danny Green have been ruled out.

As for the Suns, they will be without Devin Booker, Jae Crowder, Cameron Johnson and Cameron Payne.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button