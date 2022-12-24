Grizzlies And Suns Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

It’s Friday night, the Phoenix Suns are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies in Arizona.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

Desmond Bane, Kennedy Chandler and Jake LaRavia have all been upgraded to available.

Meanwhile, Vince Williams Jr., Kenneth Lofton Jr. and Danny Green have been ruled out.

As for the Suns, they will be without Devin Booker, Jae Crowder, Cameron Johnson and Cameron Payne.

Josh Okogie and Jock Landale have been upgraded to available.

NBA’s official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: “Lineup alert: Grizzlies will start Morant, Bane, Brooks, Jackson Jr., Adams on Friday.”

Underdog NBA: “Lineup alert: Suns will start Paul, Shamet, Bridges, Craig, Ayton on Friday.”

The Grizzlies come into the night with a 19-11 record in 30 games, which has them tied with Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets for the first seed in the Western Conference.

They are 7-3 in their last ten games but are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

In their most recent game, they lost 105-91 to the Nuggets in Denver on Wednesday evening.

As for the Suns, they are the fourth seed in the west with a 19-13 record in 32 games.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 4-6 and are coming off a 113-110 loss to the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night at home.

On the road, the Grizzlies have gone 6-8 in 14 games, while the Suns are a very impressive 13-4 in the 17 games they have hosted in Phoenix, Arizona.