Grizzlies And Nuggets Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

It’s Tuesday night, the Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets will face off in Colorado.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Grizzlies will be without Desmond Bane, Vince Williams Jr., Danny Green and Kenneth Lofton Jr.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets have ruled out Michael Porter Jr., Jamal Murray, Jack White, Peyton Watson and Collin Gillespie.

Nikola Jokic, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Jeff Green have been upgraded to available.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button