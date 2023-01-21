Grizzlies And Lakers Injury Reports

FINAL UPDATE: LeBron James has been upgraded to available.

It’s Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies in California.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 8:30 Eastern Time).

The Grizzlies have ruled out Danny Green, while Ziaire Williams and Kennedy Chandler have been upgraded to available.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button