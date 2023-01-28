Grizzlies Among NBA Teams to Release Statement on Tyre Nichols’s Death

The Grizzlies issued a statement Friday, ahead of their game against the Timberwolves in Minnesota, Addressing the release of body cam video showing the recent Killing of 29-year-old Memphis Resident Tire Nichols at the hands of five police officers.

In response to the events and the release of the graphic video on Friday, the Grizzlies shared a message to Nichols’s family and the city of Memphis along with the hashtag, #JusticeForTyre.

“We are distraught to find ourselves dealing with a needless loss of life due to police brutality, and this time it was one of Memphis’ own,” the statement began. “We’re thinking of the Nichols family and friends, and share the pain being felt throughout our community. So, let’s support each other and respect how our fellow Memphians are coping. We have faith in this city and our power to heal.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button