Gritty win puts East Bridgewater High football team on track in 2022

EAST BRIDGEWATER – Not many high school linebackers are built like both Nathan Anderson (5-11, 200 pounds) and Sean Carter (6-2, 260) are.

Physically imposing, the duo swarmed ball-carriers and stuffed short-distance plays all throughout the West Bridgewater High football team’s opening-week game of the 2022 season against East Bridgewater on Friday.

So, in the second Matchup between the Crosstown rivals since 1980, the East Bridgewater coaching staff had an adjustment to make.

“We started running away from them,” EB head Coach Tim Graham said with a chuckle. “Good plan — run away from their best defensive guys. I think that was the key to it all.”

It not only sprung running back tandem Gavin McLoud and Chris Oman free for a combined total of 175 rushing yards but East Bridgewater prevailed, 18-14, to clinch its first win of the new year — an emphatic statement made after the team’s 2- 9 campaigns a season ago.

East Bridgewater's Gavin McLoud, center, scores a touchdown during a game versus West Bridgewater on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.

McLoud charged in for the go-ahead touchdown from eight yards out to put EB ahead with 5:07 to go. It capped an 80-yard drive that lasted four minutes and 24 seconds.

“Especially out of a junior coming up filling the shoes of Aidan Purcell (last year’s starter), he did a great job,” senior co-captain Gage Williams praised. “I feel like he definitely carried this team on his back. We needed points and he just stepped up and made the plays we needed.”

