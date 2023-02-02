Gritty performance lifts Gainesville over Forest in district title

Just 12 days removed from claiming the Alachua County Cup Trophy with a 4-1 double-overtime win over Buchholz, the Gainesville Hurricanes’ boys’ soccer team is once again bringing hardware back to campus.

From Citizens Field on Wednesday night, the Hurricanes (14-0-1) claimed their second consecutive district title, this time in District 4-6A, with a 2-1 win over the previously unbeaten Forest Wildcats (15-1-6) .

“To be honest, (the Wildcats) were better than I thought they were,” said Gainesville head Coach Basil Benjamin, who dedicated Wednesday’s win to Wilberto Flores, a longtime local soccer Coach and enthusiast, who died suddenly on Wednesday.

And if Benjamin and the top-ranked boys’ soccer team in Class 6A have anything to do with it, they’ll be bringing another pair of trophies back to Gainesville High School − one from the regional championship, and one from the state championship.

