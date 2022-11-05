Who are you in the face of adversity? Do you buckle under pressure, or do you channel your inner Hero to hurdle past the struggles?

If you can say “yes” to both options, we’re similar.

Over the past few years, I’ve found myself becoming more of my own inner hero, using challenges as motivation to push harder and persevere, but there was a time when I wasn’t so brave. It often felt easier to succumb to the pressures of everyday life. During the times of the pandemic, I think it is safe to say that we all may have had those Moments – Moments of exhaustion and defeat.

So, how do we push ahead? How do we find that determination to keep us moving forward? Through that beautiful spark we call grit.

Grit is often established when we have a greater goal in mind. Focusing on our long-term goal(s) instead of the current hurdle in front of us is often a way to create a Mindset of continued growth. Knowing that each struggle is only temporary and a minor setback as we look ahead at our higher goal.

When we have meaningful goals set for ourselves that we feel passionate about, we are able to create a sense of commitment towards those goals, and this is what develops grit.

Why do we need grit? Well, grit is what helps us achieve our goals, and isn’t based on Talent alone, but rather heart and soul.

And if, like me, you’re on your goal-setting journey or any new path in life and wondering, have I really improved or grown as an individual – how can I tell? How do I measure growth for grit or my own growth mindset?

Simple. Keep stock of your thoughts; keep a journal. If handwriting isn’t your thing, type it out in your notes on your phone or computer!

As mentioned in the 2020 article from Kaiser Permanente, journaling not only helps you achieve your goals, it is a great stress reliever and way to track progress and growth.

So while you may think “I haven’t changed or grown at all,” looking back at your journal/thoughts from the months or year prior will continuously help you see where you’ve learned and progressed in life.

When I’ve personally been discouraged or felt I haven’t done or grown enough, I look back at my Journals and am reminded of my own personal journey and story of grit and determination, and that motivates me to continue on. The best part is that we are always learning and growing as individuals, which makes the journey even more exciting.

“The difference between winning and losing is most often not quitting.” Walt Disney.

Krystal Kozuch is one of over 100 local residents who earned a certificate in the science of well-being. Krystal serves as the district communications director and executive assistant with The Midland County Educational Service Agency. This year the Wellbeing Coalition is again providing a series of monthly articles with practical ways to increase well-being.