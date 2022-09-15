Griswold blanks Fitch in volleyball

Groton — Kuranda Ruggiero had 21 assists, five kills and 11 digs to lead Griswold High School to a 3-0 win over Fitch in a volleyball match Wednesday.

Griswold (2-0) won 25-15, 25-16, 25-18. Emily Aviles had 15 digs and three aces, Abby Matheson had 12 kills and Gretta Dombkowski had nine kills and four digs for the Wolverines.

Madi Aldinger had nine digs and Bella Ditmore had 16 assists for Fitch (1-1).

In other matches:

• Lyman Memorial swept Wheeler 25-17, 25-8, 25-6. Arianna Garcia had eight digs and four aces, Kassidy LaTour had 13 kills and seven digs and Carlee DeRoehn had four kills, 13 assists and six digs for Lyman (3-1). Bryn Anderson had four kills and Abby Butremovic had 19 digs for Wheeler (0-2).

• Windham beat New London 25-19, 25-19, 25-20. Nalyce Dudley had 10 points 15 digs, two aces and two kills, Kmara Royster had five blocks and nine digs, Nyarah Dudley had 14 digs, Hildalyn Joran had 12 digs, Serenity Lancaster had four kills and Princesse Omotosho had 10 digs for New London ( 0-2).

• Ledyard blanked NFA 25-20, 25-18, 25-21. Grace Bush had five kills, Layla Lasisomphone had four aces and Bryleigh Johnson had 10 digs for Ledyard (1-1). Jillian Dykema had nine digs, Evelina Klyukin had five kills, Kala Lansford had six kills and Ella Bean had 13 assists for NFA (0-1).

• Plainfield beat Montville 3-1, winning 15-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-18. Karla Flores had three kills and three aces, Alyna Ovalles had six aces and four digs, Zoie Farrar had nine digs and four kills and Grace Galvan had eight digs and three kills for Montville (2-1).

College field hockey

• Bridget McGann’s third goal of the game lifted Conn College to a 5-4 overtime win over Western New England on Tuesday. Kendall Arnold and Chloe Therrien had goals and Sophie Moniz made three saves for Conn (1-2).

College volleyball

• Shannon Shaw had 17 kills and 12 digs as Coast Guard Academy beat Merchant Marine 3-1 Tuesday night. Carlee Lingle had seven kills and Noelle Tursky had 29 assists, six digs, four kills and six blocks for the Bears (8-1).

Men’s soccer

• Aki Freeman had a goal and an assist as Coast Guard beat Salve Regina 3-0 Tuesday night. Noah Engstrom and Brennan King had goals, Lucas Tabit and Miguel Penella had assists and Max Pfleghar made five saves for the Bears (4-0).