Grimes crowned Homecoming queen

Senior Homecoming week concluded with senior Maureen Grimes being crowned queen and the Irish defeating Lawton Ike, 49-15.

The student body Nominated Grimes, escorted by Grant Eakinsas queen out of eight senior candidates and their escorts. Blayne Schwarzformer junior Homecoming queen, and MJ Darby crowned Grimes.

“It feels so awesome, I wasn’t expecting it,” Grimes said. “It’s exciting and amazing.”

Throughout the week prior, the court and students participated in many activities: slip and slide kickball, the court Parade and a movie night on the softball field. The court also led a service project collecting items for the Women’s shelter. During the school days, students had the opportunity to participate in various dress up days, including pajama day, spirit day and twin day.

“My favorite event was the slip and slide kickball,” Grimes said. “It was really fun, and we all got to bond and have fun with each other.”

In addition to Grimes, Eakins and Darby, the court, Nominated by the senior class, included Emily Healy escorted by Jackson Cassil, Reese Roberts escorted by Harrison Wright, Maddie Smith escorted by Jack Dolan, Avery Payne escorted by Brett Jacobs, Natalie Waddell escorted by Noah Rice, Grace Smallwood escorted by Patrick Offiahand Olivia LaForge escorted by Amir Sweis.