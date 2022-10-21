Griffin-Wildcat girls volleyball team secures regular season title, honors Seniors

The Springville-West Valley girls volleyball team finished in a regular season conference tie with Depew to share the ECIC IV title after going 5-0 last week. The team took its final two conference matches against Tonawanda as well as three non-conference matches against Dunkirk, Hutch Tech and East Aurora. Each of the five matches last week ended in 3-0 scores.

In the match that secured the title last Friday against Tonawanda, four Seniors were honored as they appeared in their last regular-season home contest. West Valley’s Lauren Frascella joined her Springville senior teammates Sydney Fuller, Ella Wittman and Allys Romero in the senior presentation.

The Griffin-Wildcat team ends the regular season with an 11-1 conference record, 14-3 overall and 8-0 at home. In conference play, they captured 33 of 37 sets on the season with only Depew giving them a loss early in the season and taking one set in the rematch at Springville.

The final run began with set wins at Tonawanda of 25-9, 25-10 and 25-6 on Oct. 11, followed by set scores of 25-16, 25-11 and 25-18 against Dunkirk on Oct. 12. The following day, the team took set scores of 25-10, and a pair of 25-15 totals at Hutch Tech before wrapping up a four-match stand in four days on Senior Day against Tonawanda with set wins of 25-7 , 25-10 and 25-16 on Oct. 14.

After a weekend break, the Griffin-Wildcat volleyball team concluded its regular season against East Aurora with set wins of 25-19, 25-17 and 25-14.

“We anticipate a high seed, and don’t expect to host a playoff game until Oct 27th at the earliest,” head volleyball Coach Kristen Hughey said. “The seeding meeting determining playoff brackets is not until Oct. 22 and I expect Depew and Olean will be our biggest competition for the B2 title this year.”

Both Springville-West Valley and Depew tied for the conference title a year ago with Springville taking a section title over Depew at Tonawanda in the postseason.

This past week, Wittman continued to dominate the team’s statistics with 52 kills over the four matches in four days with statistics from the East Aurora match unavailable at press time. Wittman also led the team in digs with nine against Hutch Tech and co-led the team in service aces with four against Dunkirk.

Fuller continues to be a part of Wittman’s success with 111 assists over those four matches that included 36 against Hutch Tech.

The categories of aces and digs were dominated by Autumn Andreeff and Alivia Sipes. Andreef led the team with six digs in the first Tonawanda match and co-led the team with six aces against Hutch Tech with Layla Winfield.

Sipes led the team in digs against Dunkirk and the second Tonawanda win with 18 in each match. She also had a team-best 11 aces in the first Tonawanda win and co-led the team with four aces against Dunkirk with Carmin Wikman and Wittman.

In addition to sharing the team lead in aces with Andreeff against Hutch Tech, Winfield also shared the team lead in aces with four in the second Tonawanda win with Fuller.

The team’s final five regular season wins from last week matched another span of five match wins from Sept. 23 through Oct. 6.