Greta Thunberg to Headline Southbank Centre’s London Literature Festival

The Southbank Centre’s London Literature Festival – the Longest running Celebration of the written and spoken word of its kind in the capital – is back and bigger than ever, returning on October 20-30. Now in its 15th year, the festival features prestigious authors alongside rising literary stars.

This year’s festival has a fantastic line-up, with youth climate activist Greta Thunberg to Headline with The Climate Event to launch her new book, The Climate Book.

Climate writing will be a key Strand across the festival, with speaker’s including Gaia Vince with Nomad Century, Exploring how Migration can be a solution rather than a contributor to climate change, while a live recording of BBC Radio 4’s Open Book will explore if novelists can reach people in ways Scientists cannot.

International names in the line-up include Minnie Driver, Malorie Blackman, George Saunders, Nick Cave, Graham Norton and more. The Southbank Center will also host the first public event with the 2022 Booker Prize Winner, just three days after they are announced.

There are free events across the program, including activity days for families throughout the October half term, as well as events like Writers’ Day, which will share hints and tips from leading literary professionals and publishers.

Ted Hodgkinson, Head of Literature and Spoken Word at the Southbank Center says: “I am truly thrilled that Greta Thunberg is headlining this year’s festival in a world exclusive launch of The Climate Book.

With inclusivity and accessibility at the Southbank Centre’s heart, we’re also live streaming this event for free around the world. We welcome everyone to join us to celebrate the power of language and explore the most timely story of today – how and why our planet is changing.

“This year’s London Literature Festival promises to inspire, entertain and empower audiences of all ages. We’re combining the very best of our year round program with a wider range of aspiring Writers and events, featuring Emerging homegrown London Talent alongside internationally acclaimed authors, artists and thinkers, plus an exciting and engaging free program for all the family.”

