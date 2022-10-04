Greta Headlines London Literature Festival

Ted Hodgkinson, Head of Literature & Spoken Word at the Southbank Center says: “I am truly thrilled that Greta Thunberg is headlining this year’s festival in a world exclusive launch of The Climate Book. With inclusivity and accessibility at the Southbank Centre’s heart, we’re also live streaming this event for free around the world. We welcome everyone to join us to celebrate the power of language and explore the most timely story of today – how and why our planet is changing.”