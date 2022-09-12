Gregor Jamieson has been appointed Golf Ambassador at Cabot Citrus Farms in Brooksville

Cabot, the Developer and operator of master-planned golf resort communities, announced today that Gregor Jamieson has been appointed as Golf Ambassador at Cabot Citrus Farms.

In this role, Jamieson will serve as an Advisor on aspects of the golf facilities and resort amenities critical to the Cabot Citrus Farms guest and owner experience. Other key responsibilities include advising on the design and development of Cabot Citrus Farms’ golf facilities; building relationships with key vendors and strategic partners; mentorship for key roles within the property team and building on Cabot’s Legacy of world-class golf destinations.

Jamieson is a Class A Member of the PGA of America and the British PGA and brings more than 49 years of experience in golf course management and instruction. Most recently, he served as the director of golf at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club since the club opened in 1988. Jamieson has an abundance of experience working with all skill levels, including members of various professional world tours. He has received significant recognition for his golf instruction and was voted one of the “Top 50 Instructors in the US” by Golf Magazine. He has conducted countless seminars for the PGA globally, has appeared on The Golf Channel’s Golf Academy Live and has commented during British Open telecasts.