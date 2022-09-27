Gregg Popovich, San Antonio Spurs regroup with youthful roster

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker may be walking through that door at the San Antonio Spurs’ practice facility, but they are only coming to visit.

In their place on the court is a bunch of fresh-faced youngsters who may want to wear a name tag to curry favor with 73-year-old Coach Gregg Popovich.

“I walked into the film room today, and there was this young kid sitting there, and I said, ‘Who the hell are you?'” Popovich said. “Seriously. They said… I forgot his name already. I don’t know anybody.”

The franchise that won five NBA Championships and matched a league record with 22 straight postseason appearances now has the equivalent of summer interns walking the halls.

Duncan, Parker and Ginobili have long retired and the team’s plans for life after The Big Three were sidetracked following the trades of young stars like Kawhi Leonard in 2018, Derrick White last season and Dejounte Murray this offseason.

Instead, the 50th edition of the Spurs is the youngest in franchise history. They are so young that 19-year-old Josh Primo has become a mentor to Jeremy Sochan, Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley – the 19-year-olds San Antonio drafted in the first round this year.

Still, it’s an opportunity to teach that Popovich seems to relish.

“He’s still around here smiling and excited each and every day,” said forward Keldon Johnson, who will turn 23 in mid-October. “We are already excited, high energy, yelling and things like that, but to see him come along with us and smiling is something big.”

Popovich considered last season a chance to develop his young roster. That plan is amplified this season with at least 10 players 25 or younger.

“I probably shouldn’t say this, but I’ll say it anyway, what the hell: Nobody here should go to Vegas with the thought of betting on us to win that championship,” Popovich said.

The Spurs do return Veterans Jakob Poeltl at center, Doug McDermott at forward and Josh Richardson at guard. And some players are not giving up on the playoffs.

“I’m excited for us,” Spurs guard Devin Vassell said. “I think we can surprise a lot of people. I think that as long as we play together, and we play the right way, we’ll have a chance to win every game.”