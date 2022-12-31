Gregg Popovich Marvels at Luka Doncic’s Historical Game

Luka Doncic produced the NBA’s first-ever game with at least 60 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assists to help lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 126-121 overtime win over the New York Knicks.

San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich was asked about Doncic’s historic performance before the team’s 122-115 win over the Knicks on Thursday, given that San Antonio will host the Mavs on Saturday.

“There’s always something in our lives that makes you say, ‘I can’t believe that happened.’ That was one of them for sure.

