Gregg Berhalter’s contract with the US ends, fans ask for his departure

2022 is coming to an end and, sportingly speaking, there are doubts about whether Gregg Berhalter will continue as strategist for the United States soccer team. This Saturday, December 31st, Berhalter’s contract expires, so there is uncertainty about his future, and whether the team already has a likely replacement in mind.

The The US reached the round of 16 stage at the World Cup in Qatar 2022 and were then eliminated by the Netherlands by a score of 3-1. December 3 was when the last official match of the year was played by the USMNT. From now on they focus on their next commitments in 2023, but the Squad and the fans themselves do not know if Berhalter is included in the sports project that the United States Soccer Federation has in mind.

US fans call for Berhalter’s departure

Through social networks, some American fans have asked US Soccer not to renew Berhalter and to bring in a new coach. His process has generated great controversy and divided opinions, because although the Qualifiers were good in general terms, few were convinced of the effectiveness of his approach in the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

He’s a good Coach but he lost the locker room with the Reyna situation and his inability to make adjustments that are effective at half is very poor. Just can’t adjust — dyl (@Dylan_forreal) December 31, 2022

Please don’t resign, he has no experience or knowledge how to rotate or play players. He is unable to make tough calls and figure out obstacles. — ben (@benishere17) December 31, 2022

For the love of all things Mighty I never want to see this man again — Jakob Chychrun #1 Dman in the NHL (@ChychrunIsElite) December 31, 2022

For now, no official statement has been made by any of the parties involved, but it is expected that in the following days the future of Berhalter will be made known.