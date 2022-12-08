Gregg Berhalter starting contract talks with US Soccer

Gregg Berhalter, who has been the manager of the United States since 2018, is weighing up his options following the USMNT’s exit from the round of 16 at the World Cup.

ESPN has reported that: “Berhalter is set to begin discussions on a new contract with the US Soccer Federation, sources have told ESPN.

“One source acknowledged it’s still very early in the process, and other sources have indicated that Berhalter is interested in Exploring European club options.”

Although Berhalter has won the Nations League and the Gold Cup as the head coach of the USMNT, it is at major tournaments where he will be judged.

Gregg Berhalter may extend his contract with US Soccer

At the World Cup this year, the manager was criticized for selecting Haji Wright over Jordan Pefok and Ricardo Pepi. With the USMNT scoring just three goals in their four tournament matches, we can only wonder how they would have fared with different striking options.

Another decision which baffled supporters was the lack of game time for Giovanni Reyna. The Borussia Dortmund Winger only played a total of 52 minutes, and was left on the bench for two of their games.

Their group stage began brightly, with the side taking the lead against Wales. However, Walker Zimmerman’s rash tackle on Gareth Bale led to a penalty, which the Welshman converted in the 82nd minute. The game finished 1-1 and the USMNT was disappointed to surrender the lead late on.

England was their next opponent, a match where Berhalter’s team performed well and was the better side. But the game finished 0-0 and it was again down to fine margins, as Christian Pulisic came close to opening the scoring – only for his shot cannon back off the crossbar.

A 1-0 win over Iran, thanks to a goal from Pulisic, saw them finish second in their group and head into the last sixteen. That was to be where their tournament would end. The Netherlands were too strong and thrashed the Stars and Stripes 3-1.

The future of the USMNT

The USMNT still have a very inexperienced side, they were the second youngest Squad in Qatar. The team will have learned a lot at the tournament, which they can take into the next World Cup, which the US will be co-hosting.

There are reasons to be upbeat ahead of 2026. Pulisic will be 28 when the next tournament rolls around, so he should then be in the prime of his career. He will also have, hopefully, found a club where he can secure regular football.

Their midfield three nicknamed ‘MMA’ of Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams is a solid core, which is likely to be the heart of their team for years to come.

Questions do lurk around about who will lead them in 2026. The World Cup this year was by no means a disaster for Berhalter. However, former USMNT defender, Jimmy Conrad believes his time should be up. Tweeting before the tournament, “I don’t think any national team coach should have the job for more than one World Cup cycle. The players need to hear a new voice.”

We will have to wait and see how his contract discussions go. He may well want another crack at managing in Europe, as he has only managed Hammarby IF, in Sweden for two years. But the lure of continuing with the USA, for a home World Cup, would be hard to walk away from.