Greg Schiano lands key Rutgers football visitor as dead period nears

Rutgers’ football staff spent the final week of the contact period on the recruiting trail, coming off the team’s second and final junior day on Tuesday. Most of Rutgers’ top local targets visited Rutgers this month, and enjoyed the spoils, including seats to one of two packed hoops spectacles at Jersey Mike’s Arena.

But one target remains before the contact period ends on Sunday.

Rutgers will host linebacker Montele Johnsona 6-2, 225-pound junior from West Bloomfield, Michigan, for an Unofficial visit this weekend, plus, a few walk-ons who could bolster Rutgers’ Scout teams, special teams, and, in some cases, positional depth.

One of the biggest thumpers in the Midwest, Johnson has 14 offers, including Rutgers, Kentucky, Louisville, West Virginia and Kansas — the Power Five schools. Schiano offered Johnson last month and has earmarked the gritty defender, who Schiano hopes will serve as the Anchor of his 2024 class.

Rutgers LB target Montele Johnson.

Johnson has also built bonds with Joe Harasymiak, Rutgers’ defensive coordinator, and Corey Hetherman, who coaches linebackers, and who has recruited Johnson to play inside.

In 10 games last fall, Johnson made 102 tackles, 23 for a loss, 4.5 sacks, had five quarterback hurries, one interception and four pancake blocks while terrifying teams with his physical style of play.

Rutgers will officially announce its walk-ons — players who have made deposits to enroll this summer — on national signing day, which will occur on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Three incoming transfers who have joined the team since the early signing period ended on Dec. 23, will also be announced.

Otherwise, Wednesday should be a quiet day for Rutgers, which signed 21 players, including two transfers, to its 2023 class, ranked 54th in the country (by the 247Sports composite), on Dec. 21.

Rutgers OL target Chimdy Onoh.

The Lone Domino to fall is a four-star Offensive tackle Chimdy Onoh, who Greg Schiano offered on Dec. 4 before Onoh parted ways with Old Dominion on Dec. 15. Onoh officially visited Rutgers the next day, but stopped short of signing to the school, decreasing Rutgers’ chance of adding the Agile lineman to the fold.

Although stranger things have happened, Onoh has been recruited tirelessly by Penn State, Michigan and Ole Miss, as well as Rutgers, over the last month-and-a-half. And it’s unlikely, despite its best efforts, that Rutgers, which has a stockpile of developmental Offensive linemen in-house, will win out.

– Detroit Country Day’s Gabe Winowich is lifted into the air by a teammate after scoring a touchdown during a football game against Paw Paw on Saturday, Oct. 17 at Falan Field in Paw Paw. Patrick Nothaft | MLive.comPatrick Nothaft | MLive.com

Gabriel Winowicha four-star, two-way athlete from Michigan, and Kenny Jones, a three-star Offensive lineman from Delran (NJ), have sparked Rutgers’ ’24 class. New Jersey boasts a richer crop of in-state talent next cycle (and even more in 2025) to convince to stay home, giving the class, which ranks 35th nationally, a high ceiling.

A new dead period begins on Monday and will last through Feb. 28. The next quiet period begins on March 1 and ends on April 14, leading to the spring evaluation period which spans April 15 through May 31.

