Greg Sankey expresses ‘frustration’ with NCAA over length of LSU men’s basketball investigation

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey expresses frustration with the NCAA over the length of the LSU men’s basketball investigation. The investigation stems from LSU receiving a notice of allegations levying 7 Level 1 violations against the program in March, ultimately leading to the firing of basketball Coach Will Wade.

Sankey spoke on his frustrations with the investigation Tuesday to kick off SEC basketball media days.

“It is enormously frustrating not to have all those matters nationally already brought to a conclusion,” Sankey said, via The Advocate. “Those actions took place, the actions at the center of any of these issues, took place five, six, seven years ago. Yet, we can’t bring those matters to a conclusion. There are reasons for that, but part of the reason is the system.”

LSU Hired Matt McMahon to Coach the men’s team following Wade’s firing. McMahon coached Ja Morant at Murray State, leading the Racers from 2015-2022.

The Tigers lost a lot to the transfer Portal and have an entirely rebuilt roster. Even still, they’re assumed to be a middle of the pack team in the SEC this season.