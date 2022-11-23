Greg Rusedski reveals Novak Djokovic’s Ultimate goal

Former British No 1 Greg Rusedski thinks Novak Djokovic is targeting to set a new record for the most Grand Slam singles titles in tennis history. In the men’s game, Djokovic is second on the all-time Grand Slam record list with 21 Grand Slams as Rafael Nadal holds the record with 22 Majors.

In Women’s tennis history, Margaret Court owns the all-time record with 24 Grand Slams, while Serena Williams is second with 23 Majors. Rusedski feels Djokovic not only wants to beat Nadal’s record but also wants to top Court’s record of 24 Majors.

Rusedski is Djokovic’s goals

“I mean Let’s not forget Martina Navratilova won her last Wimbledon title at 39 years of age so I see Novak out there if he’s healthy for another four, five years so imagine how many more Slams he’s going to have Underneath his belt.

I don’t think he wants to get the men’s record, I think he wants to get the all-time record. Margaret Court 24. Serena 23, he wants to have 25. Well I see Djokovic winning at least two Majors next year. I see Rafa winning the French and Alcaraz possibly defending his US Open title,” Rusedski said on Prime Video, per Sportskeeda.

After a very challenging first half of the 2022 season, Djokovic was able to make some strong results in the second part of the season. In the second part of 2022, Djokovic won Wimbledon and also captured his sixth ATP Finals title.

Djokovic, who is now ranked at No 5 in the world, has been tipped by Rusedski to return to the top spot next year. “From Wimbledon onwards he has been brilliant and he is on a mission again. Watch out, No 1 in the world this time by Wimbledon guaranteed next year. He wants to be the GOAT as well so why not?” Rusedski added.