Greg Norman’s Scary LIV Golf Revelation Brings Further Unfortunate News for Already Wounded PGA Tour

The 2022 season of the LIV Golf Invitational Series ended recently with the Miami team event. Not before giving a Blow to their Rival league, the PGA Tour. Greg Normanthe LIV CEO, is planning to add more players to his league, and reports suggest that some big names are on the American Tour plan to move there.

“Basically, we’re looking for maybe seven players,” the former world no. 1 and the league CEO told the press.

Notably, the Saudi-backed golf league has already acquired many good players, including Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepkaand Cameron Smith, from the PGA Tour. Therefore, the LIV Series looking for more players would be the news that the Tour would never want to hear.

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman sounded confident in getting new players to his league

Norman didn’t reveal whom among the 100s of professional players he is trying to recruit to play in his Series. However, he disclosed that he aims to recruit players from the world’s Top 20 list during the Miami press meet.

Oct 30, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Dustin Johnson and Patrick Reed celebrate with team 4Aces GC after winning the season finale of the LIV Golf series at Trump National Doral. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

“Quite honestly,” the Australian golfer said. “The players are on the outside… looking in to see what’s happening with LIV today.” Furthermore, he added, “The ones on LIV feel like they have been liberated. There are players on the PGA Tour that we’re speaking to today that want to be liberated.”

The former golfer didn’t reveal the players’ names in the interview. However, a UK-based online portal named a few players, who might consider joining the LIV Series. According to them, the Olympic champion, Xander Schauffeleand the eight-time Tour champion, Patrick Cantlayare among the American players rumored to join the league.

Mirror also reported that the Tour Veteran Adam Scott and Belgian golfer Thomas Pieters are also eyeing the 54-hole event Series.

Do the PGA Tour players intend to move to the new Series?

The LIV Golf usually posts is one of its social channels whenever they make new additions to the member lineup. It has been more than a week since Norman told everyone about his intention to add new players. However, the officials have not released any particular names on the media platforms.

However, the Rumors about Schauffele and Cantlay joining Team Torque GCalong with Chilean golfer Mito Pereriahave already started to spread.

The Rumors are yet to be confirmed. However, Norman eyeing seven players from the world’s top 20 list is enough to make their rivals tremble. Do you think the Tour players will move to a new ‘liberating’ league, leaving the Tour behind?

