Greg Norman, Who Has Always Associated Himself With Revolutionizing Golf, Once Partnered With $18.31 Billion Worth New Age Sports Tech Company

Greg Norman is one of the biggest businessmen in the golf industry. The LIV Golf CEO was once a successful professional golfer and had a wonderful career in his prime years. However, after shifting towards his entrepreneurial interests, he once found himself inclined towards a new gadget. And according to him, it was a great help to improve the efficiency of professional golfers.

When Greg Norman fell in love with a golf tech

Contrary to his old-school demeanor, Greg Norman has always been keen on adding all new things to the game of golf. And after launching the LIV Golf league, he was finally able to make the changes he always wished for. From allowing players to wear shorts on the field, to giving them shorter schedules in tournaments, Norman is doing everything his way.

However, before he came up with the Saudi-backed league, Norman found something else intriguing to him. And it was Garmin Golf’s then-launched Approach S62 GPS watch. The golf star usually goes by the traditional ways of the game. However, this watch caught Norman’s attention, as it made things a lot easier for him.

“It simplifies the game,” he said, according to Forbes.com. “That’s what I love about technology: It’s simplified a lot of things in life and made the quality of our life a lot easier and better. Because I have been involved inside the game of golf for so long — 40 years — it’s been a natural transition for me to get into the ultra high-end GPS technology now.”

More about Greg Norman’s favorite smartwatch brand Garmin

Garmin is currently one of the fastest-growing tech companies in the world. The brand focuses on bringing GPS navigation, along with wearable devices for its customers. Creating innovative products for the automotive, aviation, marine, outdoor, and sports industries, Garmin is currently on its way to making it to the top.

As of January 2023, Garmin has successfully achieved a market cap of $17.68 billion. And this has helped the company to become the 921st most valuable company as per companiesmarketcap.com. Moreover, Greg Norman being the face of the brand has helped them grow even better.