Greg Norman says he met with Justin Thomas to discuss LIV Golf, ‘door is open’ for Rory McIlroy despite his thoughts on CEO

Another day, another opportunity for Greg Norman to make headlines.

The LIV Golf CEO has been making the rounds of late, with his latest stop coming with a bunkered magazine.

Norman claimed he met with Justin Thomas, one of the biggest names in golf, to discuss the possibility of adding him to the Saudi-backed circuit, per the report.

“I mean, we talked to JT,” they told bunkered. “Me and another member of my team, we sat down with him and gave him the full presentation and, if you notice, he’s not said much negative about what we’re doing, presumably because he knows it and understands it.”

Due to his relationship with Tiger Woods, one of the biggest supporters of the PGA Tour, it’s tough to imagine Thomas entertaining the idea of ​​leaving.

Justin Thomas and Tiger Woods wait to hit on the 15th tee during a practice round for the 2020 Masters Tournament at Augusta National GC. (Photo: Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports)

Norman also said the door’s not closed for anyone to join LIV, including Rory McIlroy, who said the Australian should be removed from his position in order for the Tour and LIV to start coexisting.

“Our door is open for everybody,” Norman said. “We’re not the PGA Tour. We’re not like that. We exist for the players, so we will always have an open door, whether that’s for Rory or Jordan Spieth or Justin Thomas or Whoever.”

Before the DP World Tour Championship in November, McIlroy said this of Norman: “Greg (Norman) needs to go. He needs to exit stage left. He’s made his mark but I think now is the right time to say you’ve got this thing off the ground but no one’s going to talk unless there’s an adult in the room that can actually try to mend fences.”

A few weeks later, Woods echoed a similar sentiment.

“I think (Greg Norman) has to go, first of all, and then obviously the litigation against us and then our countersuit against them. Those would then have to be at a stay as well, then we can talk, we can all talk freely.

“Right now as it is, not right now, not with their leadership, not with Greg there and his animosity towards the tour itself. I don’t see that happening.”

Norman addressed those comments to bunkered, saying: “Rory and Tiger have no idea what they’re talking about. None whatever. I have got the full support from my chairman. One hundred percent. One thousand percent. There has never been one thing to suggest otherwise. But I know what they’re trying to do. They’re trying to bait me to draw me into a public back and Forth with them and I’m not going to go down that childish path.

“I’m totally confident, totally proud and totally committed to this job and that is building out LIV Golf in perpetuity and giving players and fans another kind of golf to enjoy. And what you’re already seeing is that LIV is a leader. The PGA Tour and DP World Tour, they’re followers.

“LIV has already brought more value to the game by making reserve money, that had been sitting to one side, and finally getting it put into play. If it wasn’t for LIV, the PGA Tour wouldn’t have done what they’ve done. They’ve basically copied our homework.”

Norman shouldn’t hold his breath hoping McIlroy jumps ship, especially after digs like this.

