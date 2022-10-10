Greg Norman Praises ‘Classy’ Jon Rahm After Congratulating LIV Golfer

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman has thanked Jon Rahm after the Spaniard congratulated his countryman Eugenio Chacarra-Lopez for winning his maiden pro title at the LIV Golf Bangkok Invitational.

Speaking in his native Spanish after winning his third Spanish Open title, Rahm said: “Although some people want to make us look at them (LIV) as the enemy, he is just a 22-year-old guy winning against some of the best players of the world. Congratulations if you see this Eugenio.”

