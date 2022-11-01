Greg Norman, LIV Golf awarding $405 million in Prize money in 2023

DORAL —- Former president Donald Trump was between holes on the back nine while playing in the pro-am at his course Thursday when he was asked about LIV Golf.

“It’s big time and it’s big time money. It’s Unlimited money,” they said. “And it’s different. You hear the music?”

To say Trump, the Palm Beach resident, exaggerates is like saying Elon Musk has a few bucks in his portfolio. But when it comes to the LIV Golf Series, with which Trump has aligned himself due to his Contempt for the PGA Tour, he’s Mostly right on in this case.

It is big money and Unlimited money, it is different. And, yes, you can hear the music.

DJ wants more:Dustin Johnson says winning $35.6 million and sweeping LIV’s triple crown was not good enough

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button