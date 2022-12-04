Greg Norman ignoring Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods amid LIV Golf feud: ‘I’m not going anywhere’

Greg Norman insists he’s not listening to what Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are saying about him.

Norman fired back at McIlroy and Woods this weekend following calls for him to step down as LIV Golf’s CEO. The pair, who have been among the biggest critics of the controversial Saudi Arabian-backed golf league, have both called on Norman to step down.

“I pay zero attention to McIlroy and Woods, right?” Norman told British Magazine Today’s Golfer. “They have their agenda for whatever reason. They’re saying whatever they want to say. It has no bearing or effect on me. I’m going to be with LIV for a long, long period of time.”

Greg Norman: ‘I’m not going anywhere’

Both McIlroy and Woods have said that the PGA Tour and LIV Golf can’t come together if Norman is still leading the startup moving forward.

“I think Greg needs to go. I think he just needs to exit stage left,” McIlroy said last month. “He’s made his mark, but I think now is the right time to sort of say, ‘Look, you’ve got this thing off the ground, but no one is going to talk unless there’s an adult in the room that can actually try to mend fences.'”

Woods followed McIlroy’s lead ahead of the Hero World Challenge this week.

“I don’t see that happening,” Woods said when asked if the two Leagues could work together. “As Rory [McIlroy] said and I said it as well, I think Greg’s got to leave and then we can eventually, hopefully, have a stay between the two lawsuits and figure something out.”

McIlroy elaborated on the rift between himself and Norman on Sunday in an interview with the Sunday Independent in Ireland.

McIlroy said that he and Norman were fine when Rumors of the league first surfaced in 2020, even though he made it clear they were on different sides of the battle.

It was when Norman called him “brainwashed” in an interview that McIlroy said their relationship quickly went south.

“I thought, ‘You know what? I’m going to make it my business now to be as much of a pain in his ass as possible,'” McIlroy said.

LIV Golf is gearing up for its second season next year. The league will hold 14 tournaments this time, too.

When that begins in the spring, Norman said he’ll still be around — regardless of what McIlroy or Woods have to say about it.

“I am not going anywhere. I don’t care what anybody says. I’m not going anywhere,” Norman said, via Today’s Golfer. “I am so proud of the position I am in, and maybe, maybe, it’s my leadership that has them scared. Maybe.”