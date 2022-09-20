Greg Norman heading to Capitol Hill over LIV Golf antitrust lawsuit

Two-time International team Captain Greg Norman won’t spend this week cheering for his side at the Presidents Cup. Instead, the frontman for LIV Golf will spend the week meeting with members of the US House of Representatives and Senate in Washington, DC

The Australian is set to meet with Legislators from both parties mid-week to discuss the ongoing divide with the PGA Tour and what Norman and LIV Golf claim is antitrust and damaging behavior.

“LIV Golf is coming to the Hill this week to meet with lawmakers from both parties,” a LIV Golf spokesperson said. “Given the PGA Tour’s attempts to stifle our progress in reimagining the game, we think it’s imperative to educate members on LIV’s business model and counter the Tour’s anti-competitive efforts.”

Norman’s meeting will dovetail with an antitrust lawsuit that was filed in US District Court in August by a group of PGA Tour players who had been suspended for playing LIV Golf. The Saudi-backed league joined the lawsuit last month.

Politico reported last month that Hobart Hallaway & Quayle Ventures has been registered to lobby on behalf of LIV Golf. Former Rep. Benjamin Quayle (R-Ariz.) will work the LIV account for the firm.