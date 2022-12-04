Greg Norman fires back at Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, insists he’s not leaving LIV Golf | Golf News and Tour Information

In a press conference at the Hero World Challenge, Woods asserted multiple times that for any potential peace in professional golf’s ongoing schism, the first step involves Norman’s departure. Woods said the two Tours cannot co-exist right now, “not with their leadership, not with Greg there and his animosity towards the tour itself. I don’t see that happening.” Woods was parroting a point made by McIlroy two weeks earlier at the DP World Championship. “I think Greg needs to go,” McIlroy said in Dubai. “I think he just needs to exit stage left. He’s made his mark, but I think now is the right time to sort of say, look, you’ve got this thing off the ground but no one is going to talk unless there’s an adult in the room that can actually try to mend fences . Then things can happen.”