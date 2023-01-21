Greg Norman Doubles Down on Stance on Saudi Arabia in New Interview

In a new interview with NewsNation host Dan Abrams, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman reiterated his previous assertion that Saudi Arabia has learned from its “mistakes.”

Norman joined the live show to discuss the Saudi-backed golf league’s new multi-year TV deal with the CW network, but Abrams also asked the CEO about the country’s human rights atrocities.

Last May, at a promotional event for the team-format golf league’s London tournament, Norman referred to the Murder of The Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi as a learning experience for Saudi Arabia.

