Greg Norman, Currently the Focal Point of Golf Controversies, Declared Himself a ‘Lucky Man’ After a Catastrophic Accident in 2014

We know Greg Norman for his contribution to LIV golf, as he serves as the circuit’s CEO. However, he has been an outstanding golfer during his professional days. He spent 331 weeks as the world’s number-one golfer during 1980-90. Norman has been the talk of the town for various reasons; however, the 2014 incident was the scariest. He almost lost his arm doing something irresponsible, which was not expected of him.

The CEO of LIV, Norman, spoke to the Associated Press and explained the incident that nearly cost him his arm. He explained that he was trimming tree branches at his residence in South Florida. Suddenly, the weight of the tree branch drew his hand towards the chainsaw. As a result, he cut himself close to his wrist. According to Norman, the Doctors warned him that the blade almost severed an artery. Then why did he consider himself lucky?

Why was Greg Norman Lucky in 2014?

The chainsaw accident at his home in 2014 left Greg Norman with a severely injured left arm; however, he quickly and completely recovered. The 67-year-old Australian had surgery to fix minor nerve damage in a Florida hospital. Doctors told him that there wouldn’t be any long-term consequences. They then described in detail the incident that led to the injury. ‘The White shark’ dropped the chainsaw as he tried to grab the branch while it was falling. Norman’s arm was forced down onto the saw, which was thankfully slowed down due to the branch’s weight.

After his recovery, Norman called himself a lucky person not to lose his arm. The former golfer posted his recovery picture on Instagram and Twitter and captioned it perfectly, as Gratitude was visible. They wrote, “Working with a chainsaw, ALWAYS be respectful of the unexpected.” They further added, “I was one lucky man today. Damaged, but not down & out. Still have left hand.” Later, the former pro golfer shared another picture standing next to the trees that almost cost him his arm. However, his left arm was propped up by a weird-looking purple foam block.

They later posted a picture of him thanking everyone. Norman received many warm wishes for his speedy recovery. Therefore, he expressed his Gratitude to all his well-wishers.

Would you have expected ‘the white shark’ of golf to make such a mistake? Maybe not. However, his recovery went well. Today he is busy with LIV’s 2023 schedule preparation. Are you ready for LIV 2023? Let us know in the comments below.