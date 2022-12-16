Greg Norman Confirms Justin Thomas LIV Golf Talks

Greg Norman insists that LIV Golf will remain open for anyone to join, including their biggest critic to date Rory McIlroy, as he confirmed the company held detailed talks with Justin Thomas over a move across.

Norman and his Saudi-backed LIV Golf continue to make waves in golf even heading into the winter, with legal proceedings between them and the PGA Tour and DP World Tour sure to stretch well into next year and beyond.

