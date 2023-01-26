Greg Lloyd steps down as Kings Mountain football Coach

— Longtime Kings Mountain High School football Coach Greg Lloyd has resigned from his position.

The school announced Lloyd was stepping down on Twitter on Thursday afternoon.

“Kings Mountain Athletics would like to thank and congratulate Coach Lloyd on 16 years of service to our football program, school, and community,” the school tweeted. “Coach Lloyd and his family have dedicated their lives to building a successful program on and off the field, and they will be greatly missed.”

Lloyd spent 16 seasons as the head coach at Kings Mountain, taking over the program in 2007 following Dave Farquharson’s six seasons at the helm. Lloyd left East Gaston High School to take over the program at Kings Mountain.

When Lloyd took over, the Mountaineers program had gone multiple seasons without a winning record. They were 5-7 in Lloyd’s first season, then posted an 11-4 record in his second year, advancing to the fourth round of the state Playoffs in 2008.

Kings Mountain has posted a winning season in each of the last nine years. The Mountaineers won double-digit games in six of the last nine seasons. One of the single-digit win seasons came in the pandemic-shortened spring season in 2021 when Kings Mountain posted an 8-1 record.

This past season, Kings Mountain posted a 13-1 record, advancing to the fourth round of the state playoffs. 13 wins is the best win total for Kings Mountain under Lloyd.

“We wish the best for Coach Lloyd as he steps into the next chapter of his life,” the school said on Twitter.

According to the school’s tweet, the position for head football Coach will be posted for new applicants starting on Jan. 30.