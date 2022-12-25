Greg Joseph’s Game-Winning 61-Yard Field Goal vs. Giants

Joseph was confident in the operation from long snapper Andrew DePaola – who this week received his first career Pro Bowl nod – and Wright.

“I had the strength, knew the guys, DePo and Ryan, would do a great job like they’ve done all year, and I just wanted to put a good foot to it,” Joseph said. “I have trust and confidence in myself, and I appreciate the trust and confidence [Vikings Head Coach Kevin O’Connell] has to put me out there.

“That’s an awesome team win,” he added.

A handful of misses from 50-plus earlier this season (two were blocked) clearly haven’t rattled Joseph, who said he and the other Specialists practiced from up to 58 yards during pregame.

“Greg Locks in every play. He doesn’t get too high, doesn’t get too low. Just goes out and does his job every time,” DePaola said. “I mean, he smoked that thing. That thing was right down the middle. Probably had another solid three, four more yards on it. It was a very impressive kick.