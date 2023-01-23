Greg Halford tosses ‘cheating ex’s’ clothes out in Twitter video

This is one way to purge your home of a cheating ex.

Former Premier League defender Greg Halford spent a portion of Saturday tossing his ex’s belongings out of a second-story window of his home.

The 38-year-old Halford — who currently plays for Hashtag United of the semi-pro Isthmian League North Division — shared a video to Twitter showing a pile of boxes, including multiple Yeezy sneakers, and a bike, among other items on his front lawn.

“Been far far too long but finally clearing out the cheating c**t ex stuff,” Halford wrote in his video tweet, which has over three million views as of Monday afternoon.

Halford did not name his cheating ex.

Fans and fellow teammates responded to the tweet with supportive messages.

Craig Fagan, who played with Halford at Colchester United, wrote“Hope you’re all good mate,” to which Halford replied“Cheers geez.”

Other people noted that the boxes in Halford’s front yard belonged to his ex appeared to be empty.

Former Premier League defender Greg Halford shared a Twitter video tossing his ex’s belongings out of the window of his home on Jan. 21, 2023.

Halford has made 29 appearances in the Premier League across stints with Reading, Sunderland and Wolves.

The English player’s current club, the Hashtag United, was founded by YouTube star Spencer Owen.







Greg Halford playing for Irish club Waterford on Sept. 10, 2021. Sportsfile via Getty Images







Waterford’s Greg Halford after a missed goal chance during the SSE Airtricity League Promotion/Relegation Play-off Final against UCD in Dublin on Nov. 26, 2021. Sportsfile via Getty Images

Halford is known for his versatility on the pitch, as he’s played a number of defensive positions, as well as midfielder and filled in as an emergency center-forward.